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Obi Toppin Injury: Iffy to face Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Toppin (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Toppin appeared in six of Indiana's last seven outings but may sit out Sunday's contest due to right foot injury management. If the 28-year-old power forward isn't cleared to play, Kobe Brown and Micah Potter would likely see increased minutes, especially if Pascal Siakam (knee) is downgraded from doubtful to out.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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