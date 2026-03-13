Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin Injury: Listed as probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:11am

Toppin (foot) is probable for Friday's game against New York.

After missing the front end of this back-to-back set, Toppin is expected to suit up against his former team. He will have plenty of streaming appeal with Pascal Siakam (knee) expected to remain on the shelf, but Toppin's workload has been limited since returning to action at the end of February.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
39 days ago