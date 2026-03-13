Obi Toppin Injury: Listed as probable
Toppin (foot) is probable for Friday's game against New York.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set, Toppin is expected to suit up against his former team. He will have plenty of streaming appeal with Pascal Siakam (knee) expected to remain on the shelf, but Toppin's workload has been limited since returning to action at the end of February.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2417 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1922 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1130 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 239 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More