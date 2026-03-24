Obi Toppin Injury: Probable for Wednesday
Toppin is probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to right foot injury management.
Coming off midseason foot surgery, Toppin is expected to be available off the bench for the Pacers on Wednesday. The sixth-year forward hasn't yet touched the 20-minute mark in any of his last 11 appearances since returning to action, limiting his overall fantasy upside.
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