Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Toppin (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.

Toppin is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Kobe Brown would have the chance for some extended minutes.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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