Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Toppin is questionable for Tuesday's game against New York due to right foot injury management.

Toppin was also listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Milwaukee and was ultimately cleared to play, so it seems this could be a precautionary listing. The Pacers should have more to share on his status as tipoff approaches.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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