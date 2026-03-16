Obi Toppin Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Toppin is questionable for Tuesday's game against New York due to right foot injury management.
Toppin was also listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Milwaukee and was ultimately cleared to play, so it seems this could be a precautionary listing. The Pacers should have more to share on his status as tipoff approaches.
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