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Obi Toppin Injury: Questionable to face Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Toppin is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to lower-back soreness and right foot injury management.

Toppin was initially deemed questionable due to the back issue ahead of Friday's loss to the Clippers, though he was cleared to play for a fourth straight game. If the 28-year-old power forward is held out of Sunday's contest, Kobe Brown, Jalen Slawson and Micah Potter would be candidates to see increased burn, especially if Pascal Siakam (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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