Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin Injury: Questionable to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Toppin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Toppin has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain, but he could make his return New Year's Eve. Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy would all be in line to see more minutes off the bench if Toppin isn't cleared to play Tuesday.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
