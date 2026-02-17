Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin Injury: Remains out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Toppin (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and that it's going to be "a while" until he returns to game action, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Toppin hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to a right foot stress reaction that required surgery. The 27-year-old forward should be considered week-to-week until the Pacers offer an update on his progress. With Toppin on the shelf, Jarace Walker and Micah Potter will likely continue to see increased burn in the frontcourt.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
