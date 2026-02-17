Obi Toppin Injury: Remains out indefinitely
Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Toppin (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and that it's going to be "a while" until he returns to game action, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Toppin hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to a right foot stress reaction that required surgery. The 27-year-old forward should be considered week-to-week until the Pacers offer an update on his progress. With Toppin on the shelf, Jarace Walker and Micah Potter will likely continue to see increased burn in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2820 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 1792 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 1198 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More