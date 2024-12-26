Obi Toppin Injury: Shut down vs. Thunder

Toppin won't return to Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain. He recorded five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over seven minutes before departing.

Toppin suffered the ankle injury early in Thursday's matchup and attempted to tough it out, but it was clear he was moving a bit gingerly. He'll be considered questionable for Friday's game against Boston until the team evaluates the 26-year-old further.