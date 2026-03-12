Obi Toppin Injury: Won't play Thursday
Toppin (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Toppin will hit the sidelines for the first leg of this back-to-back set, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Friday's game against the Knicks. Toppin's absence should open up some minutes for Kobe Brown and Micah Potter.
