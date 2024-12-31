Obi Toppin News: Available to play
Toppin (ankle) is available to play Tuesday against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Toppin will be returning from a two-game absence, and there's no word of any restrictions. With this news, Jarace Walker could see a few less minutes Tuesday. Toppin has averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.9 minutes over his last 10 appearances.
