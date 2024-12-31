Fantasy Basketball
Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Toppin (ankle) is available to play Tuesday against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Toppin will be returning from a two-game absence, and there's no word of any restrictions. With this news, Jarace Walker could see a few less minutes Tuesday. Toppin has averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.9 minutes over his last 10 appearances.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
