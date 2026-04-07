Obi Toppin News: Available to play
Toppin (foot) is available for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota.
Pascal Siakam (ankle) is out, so Toppin should again be operating in an elevated role in the offense. The 28-year-old power forward put up 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three triples and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Cavs.
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