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Obi Toppin News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Toppin (back/foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Toppin was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a back issue and a right foot injury, but the sixth-year pro has been given the green light to play against Miami. He has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 threes over 18.8 minutes per game.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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