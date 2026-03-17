Obi Toppin News: Available Tuesday
Toppin (foot) is available for Tuesday's game at the Knicks,
Coming off right foot surgery, Toppin is available for the first leg of this back-to-back. He hasn't cleared 16 minutes in any of his last eight games, limiting his fantasy appeal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 152 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2619 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2421 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1926 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1134 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More