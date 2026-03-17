Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Toppin (foot) is available for Tuesday's game at the Knicks,

Coming off right foot surgery, Toppin is available for the first leg of this back-to-back. He hasn't cleared 16 minutes in any of his last eight games, limiting his fantasy appeal.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago