Obi Toppin News: Back against Spurs
Toppin (foot) will play in Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Toppin didn't suit up for the recent loss to Portland. While his availability is certainly good news, it's unknown how much action he'll see, considering Pascal Siakam (knee), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (calf) are all cleared to suit up.
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