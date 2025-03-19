Obi Toppin News: Back to bench Wednesday

Toppin will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After dropping 34 points in Monday's spot start against the Timberwolves, Toppin is unsurprisingly heading back to the bench in Pascal Siakam's (personal) return. Toppin has averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals in 18.0 minutes in 13 games off the bench since the All-Star break.