Obi Toppin News: Cleared to play Sunday
Toppin (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Toppin will shake off a questionable tag and suit up for the eighth time over Indiana's past nine games. Since returning to action at the end of February, Toppin has played limited minutes and scored in double figures only once.
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