Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Drops 17 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Toppin finished Friday's 132-123 victory over the Bulls with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 21 minutes.

After an indifferent start to the season, Toppin has found some form of late, averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in 20.5 minutes per game over the past week. While the production has been above average, his playing time is actually in line with his season average, meaning this could simply be a case of Toppin going through a purple patch offensively.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now