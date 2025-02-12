Obi Toppin News: Drops 30-10 outing off bench

Toppin contributed 31 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime win over Washington.

Toppin dominated Wednesday's overtime contest off the bench, leading all players in scoring and threes made while finishing with a double-digit rebound total in an impressive 30-10 double-double showcase. Toppin set new season high marks in scoring, rebounds and threes made, also recording his first double-double of the campaign.