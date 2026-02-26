Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Entering starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Toppin will start Thursday's game against Charlotte, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Toppin will draw the start in his first action since Oct. 26. It's not quite clear how much he'll play while on a minutes limit, so there should still be plenty of opportunities off the bench for Kobe Brown and Micah Potter.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
