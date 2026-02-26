Obi Toppin News: Entering starting five
Toppin will start Thursday's game against Charlotte, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Toppin will draw the start in his first action since Oct. 26. It's not quite clear how much he'll play while on a minutes limit, so there should still be plenty of opportunities off the bench for Kobe Brown and Micah Potter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 197 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2829 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More