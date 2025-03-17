Fantasy Basketball
Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: First start of season Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 5:04pm

Toppin will start Monday's game against Minnesota, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It'll be the first start of the season for Toppin, who joins the first unit in the absence of Pascal Siakam (personal). Toppin has averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.5 steals in 17.9 minutes over his last eight games, although he's set for a bump in playing time against the Timberwolves.

