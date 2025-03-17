Obi Toppin News: First start of season Monday

Toppin will start Monday's game against Minnesota, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It'll be the first start of the season for Toppin, who joins the first unit in the absence of Pascal Siakam (personal). Toppin has averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.5 steals in 17.9 minutes over his last eight games, although he's set for a bump in playing time against the Timberwolves.