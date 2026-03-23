Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Toppin (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Magic.

Toppin will shed a questionable tag due to right foot injury management and suit up for Monday's matchup. Over his past 10 appearances (three starts), the forward is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13.5 minutes per contest.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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