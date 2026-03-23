Obi Toppin News: Good to go Monday
Toppin (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Magic.
Toppin will shed a questionable tag due to right foot injury management and suit up for Monday's matchup. Over his past 10 appearances (three starts), the forward is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13.5 minutes per contest.
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