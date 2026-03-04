Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Toppin (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Toppin will suit up for a third consecutive contest following a four-month absence due to a right foot stress fracture. The 28-year-old has logged eight and 11 minutes in his two outings after the extended absence, and he'll likely continue to operate under a strict minutes restriction.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
