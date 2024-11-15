Obi Toppin News: Leads Pacers in reserve role

Toppin produced 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 21 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to the Heat.

Toppin's 21 points Friday were his most of the 2024-25 regular season and the first time he eclipised the 20-point mark since April 9 against the Raptors (23) last season. Toppin failed to reach double-digit scoring in his last three outings, but perhaps Friday's outing will help kick start his involvement in the Pacers' offense.