Toppin finished Monday's 119-115 loss to the Magic with 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds over 14 minutes.

Toppin led the Pacers' bench in scoring Monday, and he did most of his damage from deep. Despite his strong shooting performance, Toppin played a season-low 14 minutes and saw less playing time then fellow reserves Ben Sheppard (23) and Isaiah Jackson (22).