Obi Toppin News: Lifts bench in scoring in defeat

Toppin chipped in 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 140-110 loss to the Spurs.

Toppin provided an offensive spark off the Pacers bench in Thursday's blowout contest, connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes while leading all Indiana second-unit players in scoring. Toppin, one of five Indiana players in double figures Thursday, has reached double figures off the bench in three of his last five contests.