Obi Toppin News: Light minutes in return
Toppin (foot) recorded three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across eight minutes in Thursday's 133-109 loss to the Hornets.
Available to play for the first time since Oct. 26 after completing his recovery from right foot surgery, Toppin entered the starting five but ended up seeing the fewest minutes of any of the 10 players that the Pacers made active for the contest. While he'll likely head back to the bench if Pascal Siakam (wrist) is available for the Pacers' next game Sunday versus the Grizzlies, Toppin should at least see his minutes pick up a little bit in his second contest back from foot surgery.
