Obi Toppin News: Lights it up from deep off bench

Toppin recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 24 minutes in Monday's 119-103 win over Minnesota.

Toppin shined off the Pacers bench in Monday's contest, leading all players in threes made while reaching the 20-point mark and finishing second on the team in scoring. Toppin has connected on six or more threes in three occasions, including in two of his last five contests (both games again Minnesota). Toppin has reached the 20-point mark in give outings this season.