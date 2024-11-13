Obi Toppin News: Limited action off bench in return

Toppin amassed two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 loss to the Magic.

Toppin returned to the court Wednesday after missing Indiana's previous game due to an ankle injury, seeing limited action off the bench despite doing a little bit of everything in his time on the floor. Toppin recorded a team-high-tying pair of blocks in just south of 20 minutes, the first time this year he has recorded more than one block. Look for Toppin to see his role continue to expand and improve as he works his way back to full strength.