Obi Toppin News: Nears 20 points off bench in win

Toppin amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 22 minutes during Monday's 111-109 victory over the Kings.

Toppin shined off the Pacers bench in Monday's contest, leading all players in threes made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up one point short of the 20-point mark. Toppin has connected on five or more threes in four outings, including in two of his last five contests. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark six times this season.