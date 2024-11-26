Obi Toppin News: Plays just 16 minutes

Toppin notched seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over the Pelicans.

Toppin has now played 17 or fewer minutes in four straight games, as his upside continues to be capped by limited workloads. He's been particularly cold from beyond the arc this season which doesn't help his case, as he's hitting 29.6 percent of his three-pointers on 3.2 attempts per game.