Obi Toppin News: Posts 17 points in spot start
Toppin posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Kings.
The Pacers are lucky to have a skilled veteran like Toppin on the bench, and he paid dividends amid Pascal Siakam's (knee) absence. Toppin has starter potential next season if the Pacers make moves for cap room, and he's a bargain forthe Pacers at the moment, representing only 9.05 percent of the team's payroll.
