Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Posts 17 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Toppin posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Kings.

The Pacers are lucky to have a skilled veteran like Toppin on the bench, and he paid dividends amid Pascal Siakam's (knee) absence. Toppin has starter potential next season if the Pacers make moves for cap room, and he's a bargain forthe Pacers at the moment, representing only 9.05 percent of the team's payroll.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
37 days ago