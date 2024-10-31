Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Posts season high in win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Toppin finished Wednesday's 135-132 nailbiter victory over the Celtics with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Toppin recorded season highs in both points (18) and minutes (33), and has put up at least 14 for a third consecutive game. Despite concerns regarding playing time in the previous contest against the Magic, Toppin was second among all bench players in minutes Wednesday night, only behind Bennedict Mathurin (43). He is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks and an impressive 37.5 percent from three to begin the season.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now