Obi Toppin News: Posts season high in win Wednesday

Toppin finished Wednesday's 135-132 nailbiter victory over the Celtics with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Toppin recorded season highs in both points (18) and minutes (33), and has put up at least 14 for a third consecutive game. Despite concerns regarding playing time in the previous contest against the Magic, Toppin was second among all bench players in minutes Wednesday night, only behind Bennedict Mathurin (43). He is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks and an impressive 37.5 percent from three to begin the season.