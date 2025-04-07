Obi Toppin News: Productive in spot start

Toppin ended Sunday's 125-120 win over the Nuggets with 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes.

Toppin got the start Sunday due to the absence of Pascal Siakam (elbow) and made a significant impact in the frontcourt, notching his third-best scoring mark of the season and surpassing the 20-point plateau just for the fourth time this season. The Pacers are going to take a cautious approach with Siakam since the playoffs are right around the corner, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toppin remains in the first unit in the final four games of the regular season, particularly if Siakam isn't 100 percent ready to return.