Obi Toppin News: Productive off bench Friday

Toppin finished Friday's 112-100 victory over the 76ers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

Toppin's fantasy value isn't going to be very high as long as he continues to play off the bench, but the veteran is more than capable of producing solid stat lines in this role from time to time. It's worth noting Toppin has scored in double digits in three of his last six games while playing more than 20 minutes just once over that stretch. He might carry value as a potential streaming option or waiver target on deep formats, but even if he's playing well at times, his upside shouldn't be very high due to the nature of his role in the rotation.