Obi Toppin News: Provides offensive lift off bench

Toppin ended Thursday's 127-113 victory over Memphis with 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes.

Toppin was a spark for Indiana off the bench in Thursday's outing, coming out of the All-Star Break by ending as one of six Pacers players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Toppin, who has also hauled in a bench-high-tying rebound total, has recorded at least 10 points and five boards on 17 occasions.