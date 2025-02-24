Fantasy Basketball
Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Scores 11 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Toppin logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 125-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Toppin provided a lift off the bench Monday, leading the second unit in scoring. However, the fifth-year forward struggled from beyond the arc, and over his last three outings, he has shot only 3-for-13 from downtown. However, Toppin has still recorded double-digit points in each of his last four outings, including a season-high 31 points on Feb. 12.

