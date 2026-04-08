Obi Toppin News: Scores 14 points with 13 shots
Toppin closed with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Toppin didn't have his most efficient performance, but, as has been the trend of late, the veteran once again posted an impressive stat line off the bench. Toppin has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances with the second unit, averaging a productive 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2712 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More