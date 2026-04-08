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Obi Toppin News: Scores 14 points with 13 shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Toppin closed with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Toppin didn't have his most efficient performance, but, as has been the trend of late, the veteran once again posted an impressive stat line off the bench. Toppin has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances with the second unit, averaging a productive 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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