Obi Toppin News: Scores 21 points in loss
Toppin chipped in 21 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers.
Toppin played through a foot issue and took advantage of some extra touches and minutes with Pascal Siakam (ankle) being one of several Pacers sidelined. Toppin has been terrific in limited minutes over his last seven games with 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per contest.
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