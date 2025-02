Toppin contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in nine minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 loss to Portland.

With just nine minutes of action, Toppin saw his lowest workload since Dec. 26. He's averaged just 15.8 minutes over his last 10 appearances, but has been productive in those limited minutes with 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists.