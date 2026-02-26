Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Toppin (foot) is available to play and will be on a minutes restriction for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Toppin will play in his first game since Oct. 26 after gaining clearance to take the court Thursday night. Coach Rick Carlisle stated before the game that Toppin will be on a minutes limit Thursday and likely for the remainder of the season to ensure his health. The forward averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over his first three games of the campaign before going down with a right foot stress reaction that needed to be addressed by undergoing surgery.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago