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Obi Toppin News: Shines in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:00am

Toppin registered 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Pistons.

A midseason foot surgery was an unfortunate setback for Toppin, and the Pacers exercised caution with his minutes after his return. He ended up making a total of 24 appearances, posting averages of 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 17.7 minutes per contest. This season was basically a wash for Indiana, but the team could be poised to bounce back in 2026-27, which would benefit several key contributors.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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