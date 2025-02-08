Obi Toppin News: Splits minutes in middle

Toppin accumulated 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Lakers.

With Myles Turner (neck) unavailable, Thomas Bryant got the start at center for the Pacers but played just 23 minutes, while Toppin saw a nearly equal workload from the second unit. Toppin has scored in double digits in four of the last five games, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.0 assists in 18.6 minutes a contest over that stretch, but he may see only a modest boost in his usage if Turner misses any further action.