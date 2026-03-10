Obi Toppin News: Starting sans Siakam
Toppin will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
With Pascal Siakam (knee) out, Toppin will return to the first unit. He has yet to play more than 11 minutes through five appearances (two starts) since returning from a four-month absence and will likely remain on a strict minutes restriction Tuesday.
