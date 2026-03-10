Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Starting sans Siakam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Toppin will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

With Pascal Siakam (knee) out, Toppin will return to the first unit. He has yet to play more than 11 minutes through five appearances (two starts) since returning from a four-month absence and will likely remain on a strict minutes restriction Tuesday.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago