Obi Toppin News: Three pilfers off bench

Toppin recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-93 victory over Cleveland.

The three steals tied his season high, and Toppin has scored in double digits in five of the last six games -- although he hasn't delivered more than 12 points since Dec. 19. The fifth-year big is averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 boards, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 threes in 19.2 minutes over that six-game stretch.