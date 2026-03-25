Obi Toppin News: Upgraded to available
Toppin (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
No surprise here, as Toppin was initially labeled as probable for Wednesday. Coming off midseason foot surgery, the sixth-year forward hasn't yet reached the 20-minute marker in any of his last 11 appearances since returning to the mix, making Toppin difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
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