Obi Toppin News: Will be rested Wednesday
Toppin (rest) will not play Wednesday against Portland.
Toppin will receive a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Toppin produced 15 points, three rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 153 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2620 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2422 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More