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Obi Toppin News: Will be rested Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Toppin (rest) will not play Wednesday against Portland.

Toppin will receive a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Toppin produced 15 points, three rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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