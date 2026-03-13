Obi Toppin News: Will play Friday
Toppin (foot) will play Friday versus the Knicks, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Toppin sat out the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Friday night, which could push Kobe Brown back to the second unit. Toppin is averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.
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