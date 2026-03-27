Obi Toppin News: Will play Friday
Toppin (back) is good to go for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Toppin will push through the back pain, and he should see his usual minutes Friday night. The 27-year-old power forward is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 triples per game this season.
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