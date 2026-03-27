Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:30pm

Toppin (back) is good to go for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Toppin will push through the back pain, and he should see his usual minutes Friday night. The 27-year-old power forward is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 triples per game this season.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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