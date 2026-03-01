Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 2:00pm

Toppin (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Toppin spent four months on the shelf while recovering from right foot surgery but was cleared to play in Thursday's loss to the Hornets, when he logged eight minutes and finished with three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. The sixth-year pro is available to play Sunday, though he should continue to operate under a minutes restriction while working on his conditioning.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
