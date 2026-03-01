Obi Toppin News: Will play Sunday
Toppin (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Toppin spent four months on the shelf while recovering from right foot surgery but was cleared to play in Thursday's loss to the Hornets, when he logged eight minutes and finished with three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. The sixth-year pro is available to play Sunday, though he should continue to operate under a minutes restriction while working on his conditioning.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 245 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1910 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 227 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Obi Toppin See More